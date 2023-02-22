Australia's Ashton Agar will take no further part in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against India as the all-rounder was released from the squad. According to cricket.com.au, Agar has flown home to Perth and will represent Western Australia in the ongoing Sheffield Shield. Agar is the third player from the side to return home after David Warner and Josh Hazlewood, who were ruled out of the series due to injuries. Agar was overlooked for the first two Tests, with Australia opting for Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann, who weren't even part of the initial squad.

"(Agar) has worked incredibly hard, he's done his absolute best to support the team. We acknowledge all the work he's done, he's worked his backside off. In the first Test it was a very close call (between Murphy, Agar and Swepson) as to what spin structure we went with. The question mark of whether the two off-spinners could go together," Tony Dodemaide, Australia's selector, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 29-year-old will return to play in Western Australia's Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA next week.

Last week, Australia captain Pat Cummins had to flew back home due to a "serious family illness", informed Cricket Australia. However, Cummins is expected to return before the third Test of the four-match series that is set to take place a the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting March 1.

"Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness," said Cricket Australia in a statement on Monday.

"He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy."

