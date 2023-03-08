After facing a big defeat in the third Test of the four-match series against Australia, Team India is all geared up to face the Steve Smith-led side in the series finale from Thursday in Ahmedabad. In the first two matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side choose KL Rahul over young Shubman Gill in their Playing XI but the Karnataka opener could not produce satisfactory results. Gill was given a chance over Rahul in the third Test but he also failed to play a big knock. As the fourth Test is just around the corner, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting gave a new take on Rahul vs Gill debate and suggested that India should play both batters in the final match.

The fourth Test will be a crucial match for India as they are eyeing a spot in the World Test Championship final, which is slated to be played in June this year. According to Ponting, Gill can be the perfect opening option for the hosts while Rahul can act as a strong middle-order batter.

"With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team," Ponting said on ICC review.

"Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order, because he's played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order. But one thing we know about the UK is that the ball swings for long periods of time during the day. And if the overhead conditions are suitable, then the ball tends to swing right the way through an innings," he added.

After losing the first two Tests, Australia made a remarkable comeback in the third Test in Indore, beating India to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

It has also been reported that owing to the 'poor' rating of the Indore pitch, a 'rank-turner' is unlikely to be prepared for the 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

All three Tests of the series concluded well within the first three days. The aim is likely to not let that happen for the 4th time in a row.

