After facing consecutive losses in the first two matches, Australia finally took a sigh of relief last week, thrashing India in the third Test by nine wickets. After bundling out India for just 163 runs, the visitors had a target of 76 runs which they chased down in just few hours of Day 3 at a loss of one wicket. The 78-run partnership between Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) gave Australia a big win. As The Steve Smith-led side had a great outing on the field, the fans also could not hide their excitement at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

In a viral video, an Australian fan celebrated his team's victory in a very quirky way as he imitated Telugu actor Allu Arjun's famous pose from the 2021 hit film Pushpa. He then went on to say the famous dialogue from the movie in Hindi, "Jhukega Nahi Saala (I won't bow down)."

Coming to the match, Head (49 not out) and Labuschagne (28 not out) survived some anxious moments before taking Australia home in 18.5 overs as the match got over in little over two days.

Wins in India are rare for the visiting teams and it is no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

