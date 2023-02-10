Rohit Sharma led with an unbeaten 56 after India bowled out Australia for 177 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Thursday. India were 77 for 1 at stumps on Day 1, needing 101 runs more to take a lead over the guests. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first, but a collective bowling effort led by Ravindra Jadeja saw the decision backfire the side. Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul and Ravichandran Ashwin picked three as India bundled out Australia for a paltry total.

Post India's dominating show on the opening day of the first Test, former cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra asked on Twitter: "What if 'the best chance to beat India in India' turns out to be a damp squib?"

To this a fan, presumably from Pakistan, said: "Only Pakistan have abilty to beat India in india."

However, it was Chopra's reply that caught the limelight.

"I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo (But boy, at least win your own home series). With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already," wrote Chopra.

I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo. With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already. https://t.co/UEo67hQYU9 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2023

Talking about Day 1 play in detail, Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul on his international return as India ruled the opening day of the first Test against Australia. Jadeja returned figures of 5 for 47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning Nagpur pitch. In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

The only wicket India have lost so far is of KL Rahul, who made a laboured 20.

(With AFP Inputs)

