World cricket has not witnessed an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja, suggested former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, after the 34-year-old inspired India to a big win over Australia in the first Test in Nagpur on Saturday. Jadeja, who returned to action after a long injury lay-off, ended the game with seven and scored a half-century in the first innings. Impressed by the veteran's all-round show, Kaneria said any captain would want to have a player of Jadeja's calibre in their playing XI.

"Jadeja announced his return in style. He took wickets for with ease, scored important runs and won the man of the match award. He is the no. 1 all-rounder currently. World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja. He dominates every department. Any captain would want to have a player like him in their playing XI. He constantly creates pressure on the opposition team. Scores important runs for his team," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on his comeback, Kaneria hailed Jadeja for maintaining high standards of fitness.

"He didn't play cricket for around six months, but still kept himself in good shape and worked on his fitness. It is never easy to make a return, that too against a team like Australia. It was outstanding that he was able to come up with such a dominating performance in his comeback match against a big team," he added.

India now have a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The second Test starts next Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

