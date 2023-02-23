Former Team India chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged the team management to play young opener Shubman Gill instead of the out-of-from batter KL Rahul. Team India took an unassailable 2-0 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, but Rahul's form has been a major concern for Rohit Sharma's team. Rahul has managed to retain his place in the squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia, but is no longer the vice-captain of the team. However, captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have backed the under-firing player.

Srikkanth said that if he was the chief selector, he would've asked Rahul to take a break from the sport.

"I have tremendous admiration for the class of Rahul, in fact I call him Rolls Royce Rahul...but it is just not happening for him at the moment. If I was the chairman of selectors, I would have gone up to him and told him to take a break for a while," Srikkanth told TOI.

Speaking further on Rahul's struggles, Srikkanth said that it is more of a mental battle, rather than a technical deficiency in his game.

"I cannot pinpoint a technical deficiency in his game at the moment. I think this is more mental and all Rahul needs to do is take a break and sort his mind out. There's no reason why he can't come back all guns blazing. But with all due respect to Rahul, it is time to play Shubman. You can't keep a player waiting when he is in the form of his life," Srikanth added.

(With PTI Inputs)

