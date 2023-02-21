India's opening batter KL Rahul continues to remain an intense topic of chatter among fans and experts of the game. His poor run with the bat has seen him become critics' favourite target, with former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad firing shots at him, as well as the team management's backing of him. Prasad even questioned the 'overseas performance' perception of Rahul on Monday, suggesting that the batter only averages 30 in 56 innings outside India. However, another former India batter Aakash Chopra, has now countered Prasad's claims.

"There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30," Prasad had said on Monday, with a graphical representation of Rahul's stats.

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30. Let's look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

On Tuesday, Chopra countered, suggesting it's the Karnataka batter's numbers in SENA countries that have earned him the support of the team management.

"Indian batters in SENA countries. Maybe, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He's played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period No, I don't need a BCCI role as a selector/coach I don't need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either," Chopra said, while sharing the stats of Rahul in SENA countries.

Indian batters in SENA countries. May be, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He's played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period

No, I don't need a BCCI role as a selector/coach

I don't need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either pic.twitter.com/qV6qo6Plvt — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

It isn't the first time that Chopra and Prasad differ in their views of KL Rahul. Earlier, the batter-turned-pundit had asked the former pacer to wait before issuing his opinion on Rahul until the Delhi Test was over. Prasad, in reply, had said that it didn't matter.

"Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the 'timing'," Chopra had said.

"Honestly doesn't matter, Aakash. In my view, it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half-century in the second innings. And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, I do enjoy them," Prasad wrote, in response.

Honestly doesn't matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. https://t.co/bkVGSEeg5w — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

After the conclusion of the second Test in New Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a release that saw the label 'vice-captain' being removed from Rahul's name. The decision does indicate that Rahul's stocks in the Indian team have gone down.

