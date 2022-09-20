India and Australia are all geared up for the upcoming three-match T20I series, starting from September 20 in Mohali. With the Indian side featuring the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah among others, the Australian team also has some superstars in their ranks like Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith. The Aaron Finch led-team is all set to give a tough fight to the hosts, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Monday, both the teams went to sweat it out in the practice ground and what caught everyone's attention was the all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, playing left-handed shots.

It is important to note that Maxwell is one of the best players of the 'switch-hit', and him batting left-handed can be seen as a way to further perfect this particular shot. He is likely to use this spot against the Indian spinners -- Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

In a video posted on the Twitter of Punjab Cricket Association, the right-handed Maxwell was seen hitting big shots with his left hand, during the practice session.

Maxi is making sure he bats lefty righty according to the situation #IndvsAus @Gmaxi_32 @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/SxNATvUTrl — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 20, 2022

After the three-match T20I series against Australia, Team India will face South Africa for three T20Is and three ODIs, starting from September 28. Their next assignment in the shortest format will be directly the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins in October in Australia.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.