 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

The MS Dhoni Captaincy Record That is Now Beyond Virat Kohli's Reach

Updated: 27 February 2017 09:30 IST

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India had never lost a home Test to Australia. Dhoni enjoyed an unblemished record against the team from Down Under, winning 8 matches.

The MS Dhoni Captaincy Record That is Now Beyond Virat Kohli's Reach
Virat Kohli was handed the Test captaincy immediately after MS Dhoni retired. © AFP

Virat Kohli was handed India's Test captaincy immediately after MS Dhoni decided to exit the scene from the longer format of the game. Known for his volatile temperament at the time, Kohli surprised Indian cricket lovers as he made a seamless transition into his new role. There was also a marked improvement in the right-hander's batting performance after taking over India's Test captaincy. Kohli successfully inspired his teammates by infusing a new culture in the team. Under Kohli, the Indian team enjoyed a tremendous run that was snapped in Pune during the 1st Test against Australia.

Steve Smith's men annihilated the hosts by 333 runs to end India's 19-match unbeaten run in Tests. In doing so, the Aussies also made sure Kohli will no longer be able to match a unique captaincy record set by former captain Dhoni. Under the wicketkeeper-batsman's leadership, India had never lost a home Test to Australia. Dhoni enjoyed an unblemished record against the team from Down Under, winning 8 matches.

Dhoni captained India to a 2-0 series win during the four-Test series in 2008/09. He then replicated the same in 2010/11. In 2012/13, India decimated the Aussies 4-0 in a series that witnessed Dhoni score his a blistering double-century.

Kohli's India are still favourites to take the ongoing series. But this impressive captaincy record set by Dhoni is now beyond the Kohli's reach.

The tourists on Saturday demolished India inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series with left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe the unlikely hero.

O'Keefe claimed a match haul of 12 wickets to help skittle out India for 105 and 107.

Set a world-record fourth innings target of 441, the world's number one Test side folded in just over a session to enable Australia register their first win in India since 2004.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India's 19-match unbeaten run was halted by Australia in Pune Test
  • Australian spinners demolished India's famed batting line-up
  • Australia beat India by 333 runs in the first Test
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Can Still Play Test Cricket: Mohammad Kaif
MS Dhoni Can Still Play Test Cricket: Mohammad Kaif
MS Dhoni Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Blistering Century
MS Dhoni Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Blistering Century
MS Dhoni Takes Fresh Guard For Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy
MS Dhoni Takes Fresh Guard For Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.