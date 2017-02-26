India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh, Who Predicted Series Whitewash, Trolled by David Warner

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of several India-Australia duels, did not give the visitors a chance before they arrived in town for the four-match Test series. Ahead of the Pune Test, Harbhajan stated that India would go on to win the series 3-0 even if Steve Smith's men played well. The off-spinner had also described the touring Australian side as one of the weakest ever. Bhajji wasn't alone, as several other cricket pundits too predicted a similar series scoreline. However, Indian cricket lovers were in for a rude shock after Australia crushed Virat Kohli's men by 333 runs in series opener, snapping their 19-match unbeaten run.

"In my opinion, looking at the composition, this is the weakest Australian side to tour India. I don't think this team has the wherewithal to cope with a quality Indian side in the Indian conditions. It can again be 4-0 like 2013 season," Harbhajan said ahead of the series.

On Saturday, Harbhajan was quick to applaud Smith and the Australian team for a stellar show in Pune.

Take a bow @stevesmith49 that's an outstanding inn on that pitch actually no pitch..where it looks difficult to play every ball..IndvsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 25, 2017

Credit to @CricketAus 4 playing unbelievable well on tht wicket.let's hope we play on good tracks frm here onwards nd get th right results — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 25, 2017

That however, did not prevent Australian opener David Warner from trolling the Punjab spinner by reminding him of his earlier remarks. The star left-hander retweeted this tweet from Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle.

Not just Warner, but Indian fans too took to the social micro-blogging site to have a laugh at Bhajji's expense.

@harbhajan_singh @CricketAus still remember your tweet that if aus play really well india will win 3-0. Take that now — Mohsin Pasha (@pashamohsin1) February 25, 2017

@harbhajan_singh @CricketAus but do you still believe this is the worst australia team ever? or that was just misquoted? — Amlan Mostakim (@AmlanMostakim) February 25, 2017

@harbhajan_singh @cricketaus This is the weakest Australian Team tour India #Lol Paagi Kadi Hass v Liya karo — Zeeshan Yousafzai (@IamZeeshanshani) February 25, 2017

Steve O'Keefe turned out to be the unlikely hero for Australia, as he claimed a match haul of 12 wickets to help skittle out India for 105 and 107.

Set a world-record fourth innings target of 441, the world's number one Test side folded in just over a session to enable Australia register their first win in India since 2004.