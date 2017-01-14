 
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Celebrate Daughter's First Lohri

Updated: 14 January 2017 11:32 IST

Harbhajan Singh was seen dancing with his little daughter 'Hinaya Heer' while his wife Geeta Basra also joined in the festivities.

Harbhajan Singh celebrated Lohri with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer © Twitter

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra celebrated their daughter's first Lohri with traditional revelry in Jalandhar on Friday. The former India off-spinner was seen dancing with his little daughter 'Hinaya Heer' while his wife Geeta Basra, who is a Bollywood actress, also joined in the festivities. Geeta Basra posted a picture of the trio on her Twitter handle and wrote: "Happy first Lohri to our life.. our heartbeat Hinaya Heer! May You always be protected by the Almighty & we wish you nothing but the best!"

 

Lohri is a Punjabi festival which is celebrated on January 13 every year. Though, popular belief has it that Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of peak winter, this festival is traditionally associated with the harvest of the Rabi crops.

Harbhajan and wife had welcomed their baby girl 'Hinaya Heer Plaha' last year on July 27, 2016. Geeta's delivery took place at a hospital in London.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, even revealed the name of their baby on social media in September 2016. Geeta Basra, who has taken a break from acting, was last seen in the Dharmendra starrer Punjabi film 'Second Hand Husband'.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan last played for India in 2015 against South Africa, where he had just managed to take one wicket.

Bhajji has been quite active in the social media of late and recently questioned Indian selectors for not considering Karun Nair for the upcoming three match one-day international series against England.

"Hello guys Wher is Karun Nair?? Who just scored 300 vs England..he isn't part of even practice games against Eng. Forget ODI. Wah kamal hai. (sic.)" said the veteran off-spinner.

India Harbhajan Singh Cricket
