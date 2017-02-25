 
One of India's Worst Defeats in Test Cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 25 February 2017 18:48 IST

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar blamed the Indian batting line-up for the loss against Australia in the first Test in Pune.

Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the Indian team for their 333-run loss to Australia. © BCCI

"This was one of India's worst defeats in Test cricket," said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after the hosts succummbed to a humiliating 333-run loss to Australia in the first Tests at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O'Keefe, who was later named Man of the Match, picked up 12 wickets in total to give the visitors a famous victory and a 1-0 lead in the four Test series to end India's 19-match unbeaten streak.

"I can't really remember India losing in two and half days. It was a bit surpsrising the way India tackled the Australian spinners. It was probably a bad day. I am disappointed with a lack of fight shown by the Indian team. Getting out in 75 overs in two innings is just not done. This was one of the worst defeats of the Indian team," former India captain Gavaskar told NDTV.

"Finishing in half an hour just after tea was unbelievable. Indians were a little careless. The Indian batsmen needed to realise that they needed to stay on the wicket."

Gavaskar, who was the first to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, complimented the Australian team who were not really given a chance ahead of the series.



"The way the Australians fought on a pitch they were not familiar with, it was amazing to watch. Credit to Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith the way they batted," said the 1983 World Cup-winner.

"Australia played some really smart cricket. Steve Smith played a captain's knock and it was one of the best Test match hundreds that you will see."

Australia scored 260 in the first innings of the Test in response to which India were bundled out for 105. Then in the second innings, led by Steve Smith's splendid 109, Australia gave India a 441-run target.



O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian batting line-up to bowl out India for 107 and hand Australia a 333-run victory just after tea on Day 3.

The second Test match will commence on March 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Highlights
  • India lost the first Test by 333 runs to Australia
  • Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the 4-Test series
  • Steve O'Keefe was named Man of the Match
