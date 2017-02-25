 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3, Pune: Steve Smith And Co. Look To Bat Hosts Out Of Game

Updated: 25 February 2017 09:09 IST

India vs Australia: Hosts will look to make a comeback and put an end to Australia's advance with some early wickets in the morning session on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Pune

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3, Pune: Steve Smith And Co. Look To Bat Hosts Out Of Game
India vs Australia: Steve Smith and co. will look to bat the hosts out of the game on Day 3. © AFP

India put on a disastrous showing on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Pune on Friday, as they collapsed for a meager 105 in their first innings, with Steve O'Keefe picking six wickets for the visitors. The appalling performance saw Australia take a first innings lead of 155 runs, before extending it to 298 after ending the day with a second innings score of 143/4. On Day 3, the hosts will look to make a comeback while the visitors led by Steve Smith will look to bat India out of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch the live cricket action and updates from Day 3 of the 1st India vs Australia Test in Pune

09:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

India started off on a poor note as Murali Vijay (10) was the first one to go back to the pavilion with the score on 26. Cheteshwar Pujara (6) soon followed Vijay to the dressing room as India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing two early wickets.

Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't trouble the scorers much as the 28-year-old was dismissed for a rare duck, caught at second slip with Starc doing the damage with the ball.

Despite KL Rahul's half-century, India suffered a spectacular collapse after the opener threw away his wicket with a risky shot that was promptly caught. India lost their last seven wickets for just 11 runs to hand the initiative to Australia.

During the visitors' second innings, skipper Steve Smith was dropped thrice as he went on to end the day unbeaten on 59. With six wickets still in hand for Australia, who have a lead of 298 runs on a challenging track for batsmen, India will have all to do come Saturday morning.

Topics : India Australia Stephen Norman John OKeefe Steven Peter Devereux Smith Virat Kohli Mitchell Aaron Starc Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Live Cricket Score Live Score Cricket Australia Tour of India, 2017 Live Blogs
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Steve O'Keefe's 6-For Puts Visitors On Top After Hosts' Dramatic Collapse
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Steve O'Keefe's 6-For Puts Visitors On Top After Hosts' Dramatic Collapse
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Pune: Umesh Yadav Stars As Hosts Dominate
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Pune: Umesh Yadav Stars As Hosts Dominate
Highlights: India vs Bangladesh, DAY 5: Hosts Win By 208 Runs
Highlights: India vs Bangladesh, DAY 5: Hosts Win By 208 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.