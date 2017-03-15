India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ready To Move On After 'Brain Fade' Row

India skipper Virat Kohli has said both the Indian and the Australian teams have moved on from the "brainfade" controversy that headlined the Bengaluru test and that rest of the series should not be played in good spirit.

"The rest of the series should not be played in bad taste," Kohli said in Ranchi, ahead of the third test to be played from Thursday. "Both teams have moved on from the Bangalore Test," the captain added.

India won the second test in Bengaluru by 75 runs after being decimated in the first in Pune by 333 runs.

The second Test was marred by controversy as the Australian captain Steve Smith was caught seeking dressing room approval after being adjudged LBW.

The issue was threatening to snowball before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) decided to call a truce and move things along.

BCCI and CA resolved to restore focus on the ongoing India-Australia series amidst the increased attention that emanated during the course of the 2nd Test. The Indian board's CEO, Rahul Johri, and his Cricket Australia counterpart James Sutherland met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and, in discussing the matters at length, agreed to bring back the focus of the cricketing world to the game and the much-anticipated 3rd Test match in Ranchi.

India captain Virat Kohli and Smith agreed to meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries.