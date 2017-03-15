 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ready To Move On After 'Brain Fade' Row

Updated: 15 March 2017 13:20 IST

Kohli said in Ranchi, ahead of the 3rd Test from Thursday, that the rest of the series should not be played in bad taste.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ready To Move On After 'Brain Fade' Row
Virat Kohli was very vocal about the 'brain fade' incident post the 2nd Test. © NDTV

India skipper Virat Kohli has said both the Indian and the Australian teams have moved on from the "brainfade" controversy that headlined the Bengaluru test and that rest of the series should not be played in good spirit.

"The rest of the series should not be played in bad taste," Kohli said in Ranchi, ahead of the third test to be played from Thursday. "Both teams have moved on from the Bangalore Test," the captain added.

India won the second test in Bengaluru by 75 runs after being decimated in the first in Pune by 333 runs.

The second Test was marred by controversy as the Australian captain Steve Smith was caught seeking dressing room approval after being adjudged LBW.

The issue was threatening to snowball before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) decided to call a truce and move things along.

BCCI and CA resolved to restore focus on the ongoing India-Australia series amidst the increased attention that emanated during the course of the 2nd Test. The Indian board's CEO, Rahul Johri, and his Cricket Australia counterpart James Sutherland met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and, in discussing the matters at length, agreed to bring back the focus of the cricketing world to the game and the much-anticipated 3rd Test match in Ranchi.

India captain Virat Kohli and Smith agreed to meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries.

Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket Australia Tour of India, 2017
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli took on Steve Smith post the DRS controvery
  • India beat Australia by 75 runs in Bengaluru
  • The third Test starts on March 16
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Starting to Panic, Says This Former Fast Bowler
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Starting to Panic, Says This Former Fast Bowler
Michael Clarke Lauds BCCI, CA For Reaching Quick Truce In DRS Row
Michael Clarke Lauds BCCI, CA For Reaching Quick Truce In DRS Row
Virat Kohli's Performance My Target: Pakistan's Babar Azam
Virat Kohli's Performance My Target: Pakistan's Babar Azam
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.