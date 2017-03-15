India Vs Australia: Hosts Look to Carry Winning Momentum to 3rd Test in Ranchi

Having won the second Test match at Bengaluru by 75 runs, India would look to carry on the winning momentum, leading into the all-important 3rd Test starting on Thursday at Ranchi. The Virat Kohli-led side came back strongly in the second Test after losing the first one at Pune. The pitch at Ranchi is likely to be a slow turner with low bounce assisting both the spinners and the seamers, much like it did at Bengaluru.

The Indian team seems to have all bases covered for the Test with Murali Vijay all set to return for the hosts after recovering from his shoulder injury. Abhinav Mukund will make way for the Indian opener to take his place in the side which might be the only change that is likely to take place for the Indians.

Australia on the other hand, have a lot on their plate, at least in terms of selection. The visitors have a big hole to fill with Mitchell Starc being ruled out for the remainder of the series. Pat Cummins in all probability will get the nod ahead of Jackson Bird but this doesn't put everything in place for the Aussies.

With Mitchell Marsh returning to Australia with a shoulder injury, the visitors need to find somebody who can take up the vacant spot of an all-rounder.

Glenn Maxwell is currently the front-runner to take that place but Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis will also be in contention for the No. 6 slot. Nathan Lyon is also nursing a finger injury but the off-spinner is more than likely to get fit before the third Test begins. The leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson would be too much of a gamble for the Aussies in a scenario where Lyon is forced to sit out.

Australia and India have been bitter rivals both on and off the field but Ranchi will be the place that decides which side goes 2-1 up in the series. The pitch is likely to produce a result but whether or not it goes the distance -- we need to wait and watch.