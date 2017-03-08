 
'Brain Fade', The Newest Addition To Cricket Lexicon

Updated: 08 March 2017 18:56 IST

The Indian cricket team management has written to ICC match referee Chris Broad complaining about the incident, which explained Steve Smith explains away as a 'brain fade'.

'Brain Fade', The Newest Addition To Cricket Lexicon
Steve Smith acknowledged his fault at the incident and dubbed it a 'brain fade'. © AFP

The phrase 'brain fade' is quickly becoming a massive hit in cricket and it has gained popularity following the Steve Smith controversy in Bengaluru. After being given out LBW Smith was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test. The Australian captain later acknowledged his fault at the incident and dubbed it a 'brain fade'. Virat Kohli later accused the Australian side of other such instances, where they looked towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the Bengaluru Test.

Following are some of the reactions on Smith's 'brain fade' moment:

The controversy seems to be boiling over with Kohli and the Indian team writing to ICC match referee Chris Broad complaining about the incident. Meanwhile, the BCCI has backed the Indian captain on the Smith controversy and has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take cognisance of the matter.

