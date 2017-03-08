India Approach Match Referee Over Steve Smith Controversy, Australia Backs Captain

The Indian cricket team management has approached ICC match referee Chris Broad over the incident involving visiting captain Steve Smith, who was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test in Bengaluru. India went on to win the match by 75 runs to level the series 1-1. Smith later termed his antics as a 'brain fade', but his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli accused the Australian side of regularly looking towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the last three days of the Test. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) has termed the claims against Smith as 'outrageous'.

"I have seen it twice while batting. I have seen their players looking upstairs (dressing room). I told the umpires, this had to stop. I don't want to mention the word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field," Kohli had said after the match.

"When he (Smith) turned back, the umpires knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, told match referee also and the umpires that they have been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop," Kohli had added.

Match referee Chris Broad has 48 hours to respond to the concerns raised by the Indian team.

Cricket Australia jumps to Smith's defence

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has jumped to the defence of skipper Steve Smith, terming the allegations against him as 'outrageous'.

"I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian team and the dressing room, outrageous," he said.

"Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role model to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that there was no ill-intent in his actions.

"We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian cricketers who are proudly representing our country," Sutherland added.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and AFP)