India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India Approach Match Referee Over Steve Smith Controversy, Australia Backs Captain

Updated: 08 March 2017 14:36 IST

India captain Virat Kohli had accused the Australian side of looking towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the Bengaluru Test

Australia skipper Steve Smith was criticised by India captain Virat Kohli over the incident. © BCCI

The Indian cricket team management has approached ICC match referee Chris Broad over the incident involving visiting captain Steve Smith, who was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test in Bengaluru. India went on to win the match by 75 runs to level the series 1-1. Smith later termed his antics as a 'brain fade', but his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli accused the Australian side of regularly looking towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the last three days of the Test. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) has termed the claims against Smith as 'outrageous'.

"I have seen it twice while batting. I have seen their players looking upstairs (dressing room). I told the umpires, this had to stop. I don't want to mention the word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field," Kohli had said after the match.

"When he (Smith) turned back, the umpires knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, told match referee also and the umpires that they have been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop," Kohli had added.

Match referee Chris Broad has 48 hours to respond to the concerns raised by the Indian team.

Cricket Australia jumps to Smith's defence

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has jumped to the defence of skipper Steve Smith, terming the allegations against him as 'outrageous'.

"I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian team and the dressing room, outrageous," he said.

"Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role model to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that there was no ill-intent in his actions. 

"We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian cricketers who are proudly representing our country," Sutherland added.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and AFP)

Topics : Cricket India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Australia Tour of India, 2017
Highlights
  • India have approached the match referee over Steve Smith DRS incident
  • Smith was seen seeking the dressing room's help for reviewing his wicket
  • India defeated Australia by 75 runs in Bengaluru to level the series 1-1
