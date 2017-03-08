 
Steve Smith 'Brain Fade' Moment: Darren Lehmann, Steve Waugh Back Australian Captain

Updated: 08 March 2017 16:45 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith found himself in the middle of a raging controversy when he was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test in Bengaluru.

Steve Smith 'Brain Fade' Moment: Darren Lehmann, Steve Waugh Back Australian Captain
Steve Smith was given out by the on-field umpire but he was not sure whether to go for the DRS or not © AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith found himself in the middle of a raging controversy when he was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test in Bengaluru. Smith was given out by the on-field umpire but he was not sure whether to go for the referral or not as Australia had already used one of its reviews when David Warner was adjudged leg before wicket. Smith later termed it as a 'brain fade', but his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli accused the Australian side of regularly looking towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the last three days of the Test. Meanwhile, Australia coach Darren Lehmann has come out in support of his captain saying, "Never, ever, ever. Very surprised to hear that, but it's their opinion."

"He (Kohli) has his opinion and we have ours, but at the end of the day we play the game the right way. We've changed the way we want to play, we've obviously changed the side and we're a younger side so I'm pretty pleased with the way we do things now.

"We've never done any of that, so we'll just get on with the next game," said the coach further.

Lehmann went on to praise the young Australian side and the way they conduct themselves on the field.

"Gone are the days when we used to be probably the other way, and I was part of that as an Australian side. The young guys, the way they want to portray themselves and encourage people to play the game and enjoy the game has been exceptional," he said.

"So I'm really proud of the way they went about it this game, even though we lost."

Talking about the incident, former Australian captain Steve Waugh said that Smith's word should be taken at face value.

"It was a fantastic Test match. It's a shame we are focussing on one incident. I would go with what Steve has said. I would take him on face value. The best part was umpires stepped in and stopped at then and there. Looking back Smith will be embarrassed and must have learnt a lesson," Waugh told media persons at a promotional event on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Darren Lehmann Steve Waugh Virat Kohli Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Steve Smith was adjudged LBW in the second innings
  • Smith was not sure whether to go for the referral or not
  • 'Never ever, ever. Very surprised to hear that,' said Darren Lehmann
