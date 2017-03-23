India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer Called Up As Cover For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli got injured in Ranchi and Shreyas Iyer has been called in as cover for the India captain

Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has been called up in the Indian team ahead of the decisive fourth Test starting on Saturday. Iyer, who has had a brilliant domestic season so far, has been called in as cover for India captain Virat Kohli, who injured his right shoulder in the third Test match in Ranchi. Kohli didn't come out to field after he got injured in the first innings of the Ranchi Test, but came out to bat in his usual position.

Iyer, on the other hand, has been rewarded for being consistent at the domestic level for the past three seasons. The young Mumbai-born batsman shot to limelight after bagging a contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2015 season where he pocketed a whopping sum of Rs 2.6 crore for the Delhi Daredevils.

Kohli skipped batting at the nets at Dharamsala on Thursday. It was also learnt that pacer Mohammed Shami will not be picked for the match as he is still being monitored by Indiam team physio Patrick Farhart.

Kohli was present at the ground with his teammates on Thursday and took part in the customary warm-up with a bandaged right shoulder. He did some under-arm throwing during fielding practice, possibly not to exert too much pressure on his hurt shoulder.

With India having another practice session slated for Friday, Kohli is expected to bat at the nets. Known for his grit, the India skipper would not like to miss the last Test match to be played at Dharamsala.

(With PTI Inputs)