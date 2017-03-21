 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Injury 'Much Worse' Than Being Portrayed, Says Michael Clarke

Updated: 21 March 2017 11:58 IST

Virat Kohli had dived and landed heavily during his unsuccessful attempt to field the ball and had to go off the field. He did not return to field, but batted at his normal position.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Injury 'Much Worse' Than Being Portrayed, Says Michael Clarke
Kohli was escorted off the field by Farhart and then was taken to hospital for scans and tests. © BCCI

Virat Kohli's injury while fielding in the Australian first innings during the 3rd Test in Ranchi is "a lot worse than people know" as per former Australian skipper Michael Clarke. Kohli injured his should on Day One of the Test when trying to chase down a ball racing to the boundary. He had dived and landed heavily during his unsuccessful attempt to field the ball and had to go off the field. He did not return to field, but batted at his normal position.

Clarke was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au as telling an Indian website that Kohli had hidden the true extent of the shoulder injury.

"It was very important for him to be on the field," Clarke had said.

"The Indian physio, Patrick Farhart, is trying to manage his shoulder injury as much as he possibly can.

"I think it's actually a lot worse than people know or that Virat is leading on. I think he's trying to do everything he can to get out onto the park because he knows how important it is as captain to lead from the front.

"He certainly deserves credit for doing that. I think he'll be 100 per cent fit for the next Test match."

There were naturally a lot of concerns when Kohli was escorted off the field by Farhart and then was taken to hospital for scans and tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) however had issued a statement that Kohli was being kept under constant medical care in order to keep him fit for the match.

The Indian skipper was on the field for the entire duration of the Australian second innings and did not show any signs of discomfort.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Michael Clarke Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was injured during the 3rd Test in Ranchi
  • Ajinkya Rahane captained India in Kohli's absence
  • The Ranchi Test ended in a draw
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli's Side After Ranchi Draw
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli's Side After Ranchi Draw
India Will Be Hurting After Failing To Dismiss Us, Says Australia Captain Steve Smith
India Will Be Hurting After Failing To Dismiss Us, Says Australia Captain Steve Smith
3rd Test: Virat Kohli Alleges Australians 'Disrespected' Indian Team Physio
3rd Test: Virat Kohli Alleges Australians 'Disrespected' Indian Team Physio
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 19 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.