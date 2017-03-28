 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Players Get Hefty Cash Award for Winning Series

Updated: 28 March 2017 17:38 IST

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each for the Indian cricket team, after winning the series against Australia 2-1 and reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India vs Australia: Players Get Hefty Cash Award for Winning Series
BCCI announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each for the Indian cricket team © AFP

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each for the Indian cricket team, after winning the series against Australia 2-1 and reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Riding on KL Rahul's half-century, India won the fourth and final Test by 8 wickets in Dharamsala. Ajinkya Rahane made a quick-fire 38 to make short work of the Australian target of 106. The Board also congratulated the team for retaining the No.1 position in the ICC Test rankings.

The award for the players will be on a pro-rata basis which means money to given to the cricketers would depend on the number of matches they have played in the series. So, players, who featured in all the four matches against Australia, will get Rs 50 lakh each.

According to a BCCI release, head coach Anil Kumble will get Rs 25 lakh and other members of the support staff will be given Rs 15 lakh each.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for retaining the No. 1 position in Test team rankings and registering unbeaten series wins in the home season 2016-17," the release stated. "The cash rewards will be given on a pro rata basis," the release added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The BCCI announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each.
  • India won the fourth and final Test by 8 wickets.
  • The award for the players will be on a pro-rata basis.
Related Articles
Injured Virat Kohli May Miss Start Of IPL 2017
Injured Virat Kohli May Miss Start Of IPL 2017
My Respect For Steve Smith Has Gone Higher: Sunil Gavaskar
My Respect For Steve Smith Has Gone Higher: Sunil Gavaskar
Team India Hold Series Trophies vs All Test-Playing Nations
Team India Hold Series Trophies vs All Test-Playing Nations
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 Australia 108
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 28 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.