India vs Australia: Players Get Hefty Cash Award for Winning Series

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each for the Indian cricket team, after winning the series against Australia 2-1 and reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Riding on KL Rahul's half-century, India won the fourth and final Test by 8 wickets in Dharamsala. Ajinkya Rahane made a quick-fire 38 to make short work of the Australian target of 106. The Board also congratulated the team for retaining the No.1 position in the ICC Test rankings.

The award for the players will be on a pro-rata basis which means money to given to the cricketers would depend on the number of matches they have played in the series. So, players, who featured in all the four matches against Australia, will get Rs 50 lakh each.

According to a BCCI release, head coach Anil Kumble will get Rs 25 lakh and other members of the support staff will be given Rs 15 lakh each.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for retaining the No. 1 position in Test team rankings and registering unbeaten series wins in the home season 2016-17," the release stated. "The cash rewards will be given on a pro rata basis," the release added.

