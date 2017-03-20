 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Fired Up Ishant Sharma Gets The Better of Matt Renshaw

Updated: 20 March 2017 13:42 IST

Ishant Sharma dismissed Australia opener Matt Renshaw for 15 in the morning session of Day 5 of the third Test in Ranchi.

India vs Australia: Fired Up Ishant Sharma Gets The Better of Matt Renshaw
Ishant Sharma got the wicket of Australia's opener Matt Renshaw. © BCCI

Ishant Sharma was alive and kicking in the morning session of Day 5 of the third Test. Tempers flared again in the ongoing battle between India and Australia with Ishant and young opener Matt Renshaw getting involved in a heated exchange in Ranchi. The fast bowler set up Renshaw brilliantly to dismiss the left-handed Australian opener in the second innings after a heated verbal exchange between the two opponents. Noticing some activity near the sight-screen, Renshaw had pulled out from the batting crease and a livid Sharma ended up throwing the ball in his follow through.

The ball landed away from Renshaw but the incident led to some exchanges between Sharma and him. Also jumping in was Steve Smith and the umpire sought immediate intervention of Indian skipper Virat Kohli to defuse the situation.

Following a couple of minutes delay, Sharma finally resumed his over and charged Renshaw with a short-pitched delivery that hit the youngster's thigh pad and climbed straight up to hit the chin through the gap of the helmet grill.

He followed it up with a bouncer that swung past Renshaw from a middle stump line and the opener looked under pressure.

Finally the big breakthrough moment came in for India when Sharma cramped Renshaw for room with a full length delivery that trapped the left-hander right in front of the stumps.

Sharma enjoyed an animated celebration and capped off the brilliant over with another nasty blow to Shaun Marsh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Cricket Australia Tour of India, 2017 Ishant Sharma Matthew Thomas Renshaw
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma dismissed Matt Renshaw
  • Australia opener Renshaw was lbw for 15
  • The India vs Australia series is locked at 1-1
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs MI: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine As Mumbai Rout Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs MI: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine As Mumbai Rout Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.