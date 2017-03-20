Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Hosts Look To Land Knockout Blow

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha's 199-run seventh-wicket partnership and a late burst from Ravindra Jadeja both with the bat and ball put India completely in the driver's seat at stumps on Day 4 of the third Test being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Australia ended the day at 23/2, trailing India by 129 runs, after the hosts declared at 603/9 earlier in the day. The visitors face a huge task on Day 5 as they strive to survive the onslaught from left-arm orthodox bowler Jadeja and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. (Live Scorecard)

9:45 IST: Jadeja coming over the wicket to Renshaw finds the edge but falls short of first slip.

9:41 IST: Lovely shot from Smith. First boundary of the morning. Six from the Yadav over.

9:38 IST: Smith gets off the mark with a couple.

9:35 IST: Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Jadeja. So spin from one end and pace from the other.

9:33 IST: No real drama in the first over. Smith yet to get of the mark.

9:30 IST: So the first ball of the day. Jadeja to bowl to Steve Smith.

9:30 IST: This is how the pitch looks on the final day.

9:28 IST: Close-in catchers will have their work cut out today.

9:27 IST: Ishant Sharma warming up before the match.

9:25 IST: Bowlers would have a lot to do for India on the final day.

9:22 IST: Australia have lost David Warner and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon yesterday just before the end of the day's play. A crucial first session for both the sides. Aussies would look play out the session without losing a wicket while India would look to pick up a couple of wickets before lunch.

9:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final day of the third Test match.

Resuming the day at 360/6, India went on to score 603/9 and declared the innings, taking a 152-run first innings lead to put Australia under immense pressure. Cheteshwar Pujara played a marathon innings of 202 runs and was ably supported by Wriddhiman Saha (117) for a 199-run eighth wicket stand that set the tone for India. Ravindra Jadeja used the long handle to good effect and Umesh Yadav too joined the party to help the hosts score a mammoth total of over 600.

Australia, on the other hand, started off poorly and lost two quick wickets to end Day 4 at 23/2 with David Warner and nightwatchman Nathon Lyon already shown the door. The onus will now be on skipper Steve Smith and others to stay at the crease as long as possible and give India a target to chase in the fourth innings.