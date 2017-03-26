 
Ian Chappell Lauds Nathan Lyon For His Performance in Dharamsala

Updated: 26 March 2017 22:41 IST

Ian Chappell heaped praise on Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon and said that the ability to extract "extra bounce" brought him the wickets against Indians in Dharamsala.

Nathan Lyon took 4 for 67 in the first innings against India in Dharamsala © BCCI

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell showered accolades on Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon and said that the ability to extract "extra bounce" brought him the wickets against Indians in Dharamsala, bringing the visitors back into the series-deciding fourth Test against India. The hosts let go of the initial advantage before reaching 248 for six at stumps on day two, trailing Australia's first-innings total of 300 all out by 52 runs.Off-spinner Lyon was the most impressive Australia bowler, returning with figures of 4/67 in 28 overs.

"It's his ability to get over spin on the ball and to get that extra bounce if you look at a couple of his wickets that were brought about by bounce, particularly Karun Nair," Chappell told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

He added, "It was the bounce that fooled him, so I think that was the big difference between Lyon and (Ravichandran) Ashwin and even though Ashwin is a taller bowler, because he doesn't overspin the ball as much as Nathan Lyon, he doesn't get that one that occasionally really bounces off the pitch."

The 73-year-old batting great felt India should have been "pro-active" before tea, while lauding Lyon for his spell. "I thought that spell where he got the wickets I thought that was a terrific spell from Lyon.

"That's another reason I thought India should have been a bit more pro-active before tea when Lyon wasn't bowling quite as well in that period. He got Australia right back into the game." With the pitch offering turn along with good bounce, batting could only get difficult in the third and fourth innings in what promises to be a battle of attrition.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia Nathan Michael Lyon Ian Chappell Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Nathan Lyon took 4 for 67 against India on Day 2
  • Australia lead India by 52 runs
  • Lyon took all the four wickets in the last session
