India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 2nd T20, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 10 October 2017 00:31 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T2O. Read all about live coverage and Twenty20 match action from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 10, 2017.

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. © AFP

Coming from a nine-wicket win, in-form India will look to continuing their domination of Australia and seal the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. India, who are ranked fifth, started the T20I series on a winning note outclassing the visitors in every department to register a nine-wicket victory via the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-marred match in Ranchi on Saturday. The hosts, who produced a brilliant all-round show in the previous match, will hope to deliver a similar performance.

When will the 2nd T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will be played today.

Where will the 2nd T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

How do I watch the 2nd T20 between India and Australia live?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd T20 match start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20 match between India and Australia will start at 07:00 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 2nd T20 between India and Australia online?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

 

Highlights
  • India lead three-match series 1-0
  • India won the first T20 by 9 wickets (DLS)
  • The 2nd T20 will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium
