Watch: Virat Kohli's Reunion With MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva

After clinching the One-Day International series 4-1 against Australia, Virat Kohli-led India kicked off their Twenty20 International campaign on a high. Team India defeated Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed opening game of the three-match series. After India's win, skipper Kohli posted a fun-loving video with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva. "My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence," Kohli's post read.

My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence ??? pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2017

This is not the first time Kohli shared his photo with Ziva on social media.

Kohli had uploaded an adorable selfie with Ziva on Instagram in March last year. The adorable picture had made a million fans go 'aww' and 'ooh'.

Baby zeeva using my phone and knowing how to handle it. Haha too cute and adorable. Kids are just unbelievable to be around. You literally switch off from everything looking at their innocence. Love it ?????????? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 29, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli's brilliant knock to score 49/1 (D/L method) against Australia in the rain-marred match to register a nine wicket victory at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Dhawan (15 not out) and Kohli (22 not out) helped India cross the line with three balls to spare.