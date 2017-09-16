 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's Message For Ailing Wife Gets Twitter Emotional

Updated: 16 September 2017 19:06 IST

Team India will miss the services of opener Shikhar Dhawan for the first three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia which starts on September 17.

Shikhar Dhawan's Message For Ailing Wife Gets Twitter Emotional
Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a picture of the duo on Twitter. ©

Team India will miss the services of opener Shikhar Dhawan for the first three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia which starts on September 17. Few days back, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a press release stated that Dhawan will miss the first three ODIs as he needed to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The left-handed batsman, in a lovely gesture, took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of the duo. "Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days," tweeted the Delhi batsman. Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee got married on October 30, 2012.

Fans sent their best wishes to Dhawan and Ayesha.

The 31-year-old had also missed the last ODI and a lone Twenty20 against Sri Lanka earlier this month as he flew back to India to attend to his ailing mother.

Dhawan later had uploaded a photo with his mother and captioned it as, "Mom is recovering... Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support."

In Dhawan's absence, it is more than likely that Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings for India along with Rohit Sharma. At a press conference, on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli said, "We are backing Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order."

India, who will host Australia for five ODIs and three T20Is, had won the last ODI series against Australia 3-2 at home under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2013.

Topics : India Australia Shikhar Dhawan India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan wrote a message for his wife Ayesha on Twitter
  • Dhawan will miss the first three ODIs
  • India-Australia series commences on September 17
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan To Miss First Three ODIs Due To Wife's Illness
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan To Miss First Three ODIs Due To Wife's Illness
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Mother, Speaks About Her Health
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Mother, Speaks About Her Health
India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Cricket Team Have A 'Great Night With Friends' At Lasith Malinga's House
India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Cricket Team Have A 'Great Night With Friends' At Lasith Malinga's House
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.