India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

'Mystery Solved! That's My Sister' Tweets Hardik Pandya About Viral Photo

Updated: 03 October 2017 11:39 IST

Hardik Pandya cleared the mystery around this picture with a girl that went viral on social media. © Mid-Day.com

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya cleared the mystery around this picture with a girl that went viral on social media. Pandya, who was adjudged the man of the series in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, replied to a tweet from a news website featuring the story to clear the air about the picture.

The picture was posted on a fan account named 'Hardik Pandya Official'. The account is known for posting pictures of famous cricketers' candid photographs. In the picture, he is seen posing with a girl and soon people started questioning his relationship with her.

He cleared the mystery by tweeting: "Mystery solved! That's my sister."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : India Hardik Himanshu Pandya India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
