India Vs Australia: No Favouritism, David Warner Scoffs At Rodney Hogg's Accusation

Australia have had a poor run in recent past, having lost 13 out of the 15 matches they have played away from home, with two being no-results. Australian skipper Steve Smith is feeling the heat at the moment as the visitors have already conceded the ongoing ODI series against India after losing the first three games without putting up much of a fight. But Australian opening batsman David Warner has come out in support of his captain amidst the allegations making the rounds of Smith favouring his mates more than picking a team on merit or credentials.

Warner on Wednesday brushed aside former fast bowler Rodney Hogg's accusation that Smith prefers to "pick his friends" in the national team.

Disappointed with Australia's poor run of form, Hogg has slammed skipper Smith, the selection committee and Cricket Australia. But Warner differed with Hogg's views.

"Everyone is going to have their opinions and they are entitled to have their opinions. I don't know from where all these theories crop up from. It is up to the selectors to pick the team and at the end of the day, if you are picked up, you go out there and give your best. That is how it always has been," Warner told reporters on the eve of the fourth ODI against India and Australia here in Bengaluru.

Warner added, "Moreover, players do not have anything in their hands about getting selected or not selected, only thing they can do is to perform to their best of abilities." Australia trail the five-match series 0-3 with a possible whitewash hanging over their heads.

Hogg has accused Smith of picking his friends in the national team while talking to SEN Radio in Australia. "They are picking their mates. Smith shouldn't be a selector. (Ashton) Agar's been pushed through and (Hilton) Cartwright's still there. We saw (Nic) Maddinson get selected (he's) a mate, he's one of Steve Smith's mates. You can't pick bloody mates," Hogg said.

Hogg further said, "We have got to get fair dinkum. We are really off the ball a bit here, I think the captain's getting his own way."

He also did not spare the selectors and Cricket Australia.

"All the way down, there is got to be question marks. All the way across Cricket Australia. (Jon) Holland has proven he can bowl people out, left-arm orthodox is really hard. He is proven it and we are not seeing him," Hogg said.

