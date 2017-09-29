India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th ODI: Australia End India's 9-Match Winning Streak, Win By 21 Runs

India lost by 21 runs to Australia in the 4th ODI at Bengaluru

Australia snapped India's nine-match ODI winning streak on Thursday as they had a last laugh in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru beating India by a margin of 21 runs. David Warner (124) and Aaron Finch's (94) 231- run stand and Peter Handscomb's late flourish helped them score a mammoth 334 in 50 overs. Chasing a big total, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start but quick wickets of the openers and then Virat Kohli jolted the hosts' progress. Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya led the recovery and were going great guns before the latter fell for 41 at the crucial juncture. Jadhav's wicket in the 46th over stuttered the hosts and MS Dhoni's departure in the last ball of the 48th over was the final nail in the coffin. Australia opened their account in the series but still Virat Kohli and men lead the five-match series 3-1 with the final match being scheduled to be played on October 1. (Scorecard)

21:45 IST: Back of a length delivery and Shami misses it. India fall short by 21 runs as Australia snap India's 9-match ODI winning streak

21:42 IST: India need 26 runs off 2 balls

21: 41 IST: OUT! Axar Patel goes for the big one but gets trapped at the boundary. India lose their 8th wicket

21:40 IST: India need 29 runs off the last over. The hosts stare at defeat now

21:37 IST: Axar Patel nudges it for a couple of runs but that will not be sufficient. India need 30 runs off 8 balls.

21:33 IST: India need 34 runs off 12 balls with Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami at the crease

21:31 IST: OUT! MS Dhoni falls off Kane Richardson. How good a ball was that to dismiss the danger man and the momentum has definitely shifted to Australia now. India 301/7

21:30 IST: SIX! MS Dhoni clobbers it over covers for a maximum

21:27 IST: India need 40 runs off 17 balls now. And, it's getting difficult with every ball for the hosts

21:25 IST: FOUR! MS Dhoni flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. He keeps India in hunt

21:23 IST: Axar Patel is the new batsman in.

21:22 IST: Wicket! Pandey falls now. The leg-bail goes flying off its groove as India lose their 6th wicket

21:20 IST: Next batsman is the biggest match finisher-- MS Dhoni. India 289/5 in 46 overs, need 46 runs in 24 balls

21:17 IST: Wicket! Big blow for India as Kedar Jadhav falls for 67

21:12 IST: FOUR! Outside the off stump by Cummins and Jadhav slaps it towards point for a boundary. Much needed for India

21:09 IST: India are 274/4 after 44 overs, need 61 runs off 36 balls. Jadhav and Pandey key in chase now

21:03 IST: SIX! Pandey connects and connect it well for a maximum. What a stunning shot by the Karnataka batsman.

21:02 IST: FOUR! Jadhav is breaking the shackles now. What an excellent short to finish the over. India are 259/4 after 42 overs

20:59 IST: Big appeal for an LBW but the on-field umpire turns it down. Smith goes for a review but clearly going outside leg and the third umpire stands by with the not-out decision

20:58 IST: So, play resumes with no overs lost. India need 84 runs off 53 balls

20:50 IST: Some good news! Covers are going off as it has stopped raining. The Live action should resume soon

India need to be 254/4 after 41.1 overs to be ahead.

20:40 IST: It has started raining and umpires are signalling to go off the field. Indians are not happy as they are behind by 2 runs according to Duckworth-Lewis method. Par score is 253 and India are 251

20:38 IST: Four! Extra turn by Zampa and Pandey hits it over covers for a boundary. India 251/4 after 41.1 overs.

20:37 IST: Four! Again takes that big risk of hitting it through the leg side and targeting that mid-wicket area. He also completes his 3rd half-century

20:36 IST: Outside edge but Smith has deliberately kept the fielder fine at third man. Pandey will only get a single

20:35 IST: India need 95 more runs to win off 60 balls. Getting difficult for the home team. Can they make it 4-0?

20:32 IST: FOUR! Full-toss by Adam Zampa and Pandey smashes it for a boundary

20:31 IST: FOUR! Jadhav plays that with the angle towards the mid-wicket boundary. A fielder there but Jadhav took a calculated risk.

20:30 IST: India 227/4 after 38 overs, need 108 more runs to win off 72 balls

20:28 IST: Big appeal for a stumping but Kedar Jadhav is well home

20:25 IST: Manish Pandey comes to the crease at No.6

20:23 IST: OUT! Hardik Pandya goes for the big one and he finds the fielder at the boundary. Big loss for India as the right handed batsman departs for 41

20:16 IST: Just five runs off Kane Richardson's over. India are 225/3 after 37 overs, need 110 more runs to win off 78 balls

20:15 IST: Jadhav takes a single after four-dot balls. Just two runs off Zampa's over

20:12 IST: India 218/3 after 35 overs, need 117 more runs to win in 90 balls

20:11 IST: Four! Richardson drifts it on to the leg side and Pandya sends it for a boundary. Wristy work by the right-hander

20:10 IST: Appeal for a run-out but the replays show Pandya was home by a country mile.

20:05 IST: SIX! Half-volley by Stoinis and what a shot by Kedar Jadhav for a maximum. He came down the track and cleared the boundary with ease

20:00 IST: India 204/3 after 33 overs, need 131 more runs to win in 17 overs

19:55 IST: FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Kedar Jadhav as India reach 200-run mark in 32nd over

19:52 IST: FOUR! Kedar Jadhav opens the face of the bat and sends Cummins towards third man for a boundary.

19:48 IST: Pandya guides Stoinis towards third man for a quick single and asks for another one. Jadhav says no. Good decision from Jadhav. India 182/3 in 30 overs, need 153 more to win.

19:45 IST: FOUR! Kedar Jadhav sends Stoinis towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 180/3, need 155 more to win.

19:42 IST: Pandya is waving his hands towards the dressing room. He has asked for a new bat.

19:40 IST: SIX! One more for you sir! That's big-hitter Pandya for you . India 173/3 after 28 overs

19:38 IST: SIX! Zampa bowls a long hop and a short arm jab by Pandya. What a shot by him

19:33 IST: India are 158/3 after 27 overs, need 177 more runs to win at 7.70 an over

19:32 IST: Kedar Jadhav comes in at No.5 and a big responsibility on his shoulders.

19:24 IST: OUT! Oh! played on. Virat Kohli was trying to run it down toward the third-man area but the ball goes on to hit the stumps. India wobble in chase as they lose their third wicket

19:22 IST: SIX! Pandya shows why he is out there. Just slaps the ball for a big one

19:21 IST: Big loss for India as Rohit Sharma departs for 65. India 135/2 after 23 overs

19:20 IST: OUT! Big mix-up and both the players are on the same end. Rohit Sharma is run-out.

19:15 IST: Virat Kohli crosses 2000 runs as India captain in 39 matches

19:13 IST: FOUR! Kohli joins the party now. What a shot through mid-wicket area

19:12 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma dances down the track and connects it well for a big six. That's the beauty of Rohit's batting, he always keeps the pressure on the opposition

19:05 IST: Dropped! Big turn by Travis Head and he puts that down. He can't believe it. Virat must have had his heart in his mouth. Big let-off for the Indian captain

19:04 IST: FOUR! Indian captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease and he gets the boundary off his third ball

19:01 IST: Wicket! Rahane dances down the track but trapped at the long-on boundary off Kane Richardson. He again fails to convert his fifty to a big score

18:52 IST: SIX! Rohit goes for it again and completes his 34th ODI fifty

18:51 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma heaves that over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Sheer timing and balance

18:49 IST: Things have slowed down for India and credit goes to the Australian spinners.

18:48 IST: Fifty! Yet another half century for Ajinkya Rahane, 22nd one this time.

18:47 IST: Travis head to continue and he beats Rohit Sharma with his straighter one

18:45 IST: Good over by Zampa again. India are 85/0 after 18 overs, need 250 more runs off 35 overs

18:42 IST: India have scored 21 runs in the last 28 balls

18:41 IST: Stoinis was supposed to be Australia's fifth bowler. They need to sort out the eight overs quickly

18:40 IST: India are 77/0 after 13 overs. Travis head comes into the attack for Australia

18:36 IST: Marcus Stoinis clutches his right groin. He looks in pain and goes off the field. Finch to complete the over

18:32 IST: Interesting stats here. Australia have lost 11 of their last 13 ODIs overseas and two are no result, which means they haven't won anything for quite some time

18:29 IST: India are 69/0 after 11 overs, need 266 more runs to win. Australia were 65/0 at this time

18:27 IST: Rohit and Rahane have laid a perfect foundation and Australia looking in big big trouble in Bengaluru. Remember! they are still seeking their first victory in the five-match series

18:23 IST: FOUR! Short again and Rahane pulls it this time for a boundary. India are getting into the groove and these two are looking very dangerous now

18:22 IST: SIX! Long hop by Kane Richardson and Rohit clobbered that over mid-wicket for a maximum. O boy! Rohit is in some form here

18:21 IST: First bowling change by Australia. Kane Richardson comes into the attack

18:20 IST: Tidy over by Nathan Coulter-Nile. Just two off the over

18:18 IST: India 45/0 in 7 overs, need 290 more runs to win in 43 overs.

18:11 IST: FOUR! Rahane glides it towards third man for another boundary. India on fire here

18:07 IST: Six! Short and wide from Coulter-Nile, Rahane hammers it for a maximum through the off-side.

18:05 IST: India 33/0 after the end of fifth over.

18:01 IST: Six! Short delivery from Cummins, Rohit dispatches it for a maximum.

17:57 IST: Four! Wide from Coulter-Nile and Rohit stands tall and slams it through cover for his first boundary.

17:53 IST: Four! Cummins strays on the pads and Rahane flicks it beautifully for a boundary.

17:50 IST: Four! Rahane looking to defend the ball, opens the face of the bat at the last moment and edges it past the fielder at slip.

17:49 IST: Rohit Sharma gets off the mark in the very first ball.

17:48 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile, bowling the second over, is taking the new ball from the other end.

17:47 IST: India 6/0 after the first over. (Rahane 6*, Rohit 0*)

17:46 IST: Four! Wide of the off stump from Cummins, Rahane hammers it through covers for the first boundary.

17:45 IST: Ajinkya Rahane gets off the mark. First run is on the board for India.

17:42 IST: Pat Cummins opening the bowling for Australia.

17:41 IST: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane opening the batting for India.

17:40 IST: Welcome back! India will be looking to counter the Australian bowling with their attacking batting.

16:58 IST: Australia end their innings at 334/5, (Warner 124, Finch 94). Brilliant display of batting from the middle order batsmen.

16:57 IST: Four! Stoinis pulls Shami for a boundary.

16:56 IST: Six! Slower ball, Marcus Stoinis slams Shami for a flat maximum.

16:53 IST: Matthew Wade is the new batsman in.

16:52 IST: Out! Umesh Yadav gets his fourth wicket of the night, castles Peter Handscomb for 43.

16:49 IST: Six! Handscomb clobbers Umesh for a huge maximum, full stretch of arms.

16:45 IST: Marcus Stoinis, the new man in, gets off the mark in the very first ball.

16:44 IST: 300 comes up for Australia in the 48th over.

16:43 IST: Out! Slower delivery from Umesh, Head (29) going for the big heave, miscues and Rahane take a good catch at the boundary.

16:37 IST: Six! Short delivery from Umesh Yadav, Head pulls the ball with power for a maximum.

16:36 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Peter Handscomb and Travis Head.

16:32 IST: Four! Handscomb slams Shami straight down the ground.

16:30 IST: Australia 276/3 after 45 overs. The onus is on Head and Handscomb to take Australia past the 300-run mark.

16:25 IST: India are clawing their way back in the game. Australia are finding it hard to score runs.

16:16 IST: Four! Wide from Chahal, Head cuts it hard for a boundary.

16:14 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack, replaces Mohammed Shami.

16:10 IST: Australia 248/3 (Head 7*, Handscomb 5*) after 40 overs.

16:07 IST: India have managed to halt the flow of runs with wickets at quick succession.

15:58 IST: Peter Handscomb is the new man in.

15:57 IST: Out! Umesh Yadav is getting India back in the game. Slower delivery from Umesh, Smith flicks it straight to Kohli at mid-wicket. Smith departs for three. This was Umesh Yadav's 100th ODI wicket.

15:54 IST: Steve Smith is the new man in.

15:52 IST: Out! Slower one from Umesh outside off. Finch, 94, tries to slog it over mid-on. Gets it off the toe of the bat and mid-on, who was inside the ring, has to move back a few yards to reverse-cup it. Australia lose two wickets in quick succession.

15:47 IST: Travis Head is the new man in.

15:45 IST: Out! Kedar Jadhav gives India the important breakthrough, dismisses David Warner for 124. Australia 231/1 in 35 overs.

15:42 IST: Six!! Finch gives himself room, frees his arm and dispatches Jadhav over deep mid-wicket. It's raining sixes at M. Chinnaswamy.

15:40 IST: Four! Short from Axar and Warner hammers him for yet another boundary.

15:39 IST: Four! Warner cuts Axar with authority for a boundary.

15:38 IST: Six! David Warner smokes Axar for a mammoth maximum, 107 metre, over deep mid-wicket.

15:34 IST: 200-run partnership comes up between Aaron Finch and David Warner in the 32nd over.

15:31 IST: Century! David Warner scores his 14th ODI hundred. Brilliant display of batting from the 30-year-old.

15:29 IST: Kedar Jadhav, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

15:27 IST: David Warner is inching closer to his ODI century.

15:26 IST: Four! Both the batsmen are taking the Indian bowlers to task. Hitting boundaries at will.

15:17 IST: Six! Finch, changing his gears, goes straight down the ground. Hammered!

15:15 IST: Four! Finch sweeps Chahal over backward square for a boundary.

15:13 IST: Four! Axar going down the leg-side, Finch gets a bit of bat and the ball runs down to fine-leg boundary.

15:12 IST: Six! Finch makes room for himself, frees his hand and slams Axar inside out for a maximum over extra cover.

15:11 IST: Australia 148/0 after 25 over. (Warner 86*, Finch 50*)

15:10 IST: Fifty! Aaron finch scores his 17th ODI half-century.

15:03 IST: Four, byes! Chahal bowls a flighted delivery, Finch looking to go straight down the ground, gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes past leg-stump. Dhoni was blinded by the batsman as he fails to collect the ball.

14:57 IST: Six! Warner comes down the wicket and hammers Chahal for a huge maximum.

14:56 IST: Australia 124/0 (Finch 46*, Warner 71*) after 20 overs.

14:50 IST: Six! Flighted delivery from Chahal, Warner kneels down and pummels the sweep over deep mid-wicket.

14:48 IST: Wide from Pandya, Finch looking to go big, miscues and sends the ball over point. Axar Patel does a good job at the ropes to keep the ball in.

14:45 IST: Four! David Warner hits Pandya straight down the ground in the first ball after drinks break. Sweetly timed.

14:42 IST: Drinks break!

14:41 IST: Brilliant over from Chahal, concedes just two runs in his first over.

14:38 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.

14:34 IST: Australia 95/0 (Finch 41*, Warner 50) after 15 overs.

14:33 IST: Four! David Warner scores his 17th ODI half-century in his 100th ODI match.

14:32 IST: Six!! Short from Axar, Warner dispatches the ball over mid-wicket.

14:30 IST: Wonderful batting from Warner and Finch. Both batsmen are inching closer to their ODI half-centruy.

14:25 IST: Four! Short from Axar, Warner rocks back and cuts with authority.

14:22 IST: Pandya concedes nine runs in his first over.

14:21 IST: Four! Short of length delivery from Pandya, Warner punches it off the back foot.

14:19 IST: Hardik Pandya, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.

14:18 IST: Brilliant bowling from Axar, gives just one run in his first over.

14:17 IST: Axar Patel, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack.

14:16 IST: Australia 63/0 (Finch 31*, Warner 29*) after 10 overs.

14:15 IST: Four! Length ball from Umesh, Finch drives it beautifully through covers.

14:11 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Warner off Umesh.

14:09 IST: 50 comes up for Australia in the ninth over.

14:07 IST: Three consecutive dot balls from Shami to Warner.

14:04 IST: Four! Finch opens the face of the bat and edges the ball past the wicketkeeper for a boundary.

14:02 IST: Beaten. Finch pushes away from the body at an away-swinging short of length delivery from Umesh and almost edges it to Dhoni.

13:58 IST: Four! Short from Shami, Warner pulls well over mid-wicket.

13:53 IST: Four! Warner slams Umesh Yadav for a boundary at long-off.

13:52 IST: Australia 29/0 after five over. Warner 11*, Finch 17*

13:46 IST: Four! Off-cutter on the pads, Finch flicks it for another boundary.

13:44 IST: Four! Width from Umesh, Finch punches the ball on the rise for a boundary.

13:43 IST: Four! Warner, looking to defend the ball, edges it past the fielder at slip as he collects his second boundary of the over.

13:40 IST: Four! Full delivery from Shami and Warner punches it straight down the ground. Elegant.

13:39 IST: Umesh concedes four runs in his first over.

13:35 IST: Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.

13:34 IST: Australia 5/0 after the first over.

13:30 IST: Four! Full and wide of off-stump from Shami, Finch slams the ball through covers for the first boundary of the innings.

13:29 IST: Mohammed Shami is opening the bowling for India.

13:28 IST: David Warner and Aaron Finch are opening the batting for Australia.

13:27 IST: Match time! Players are on the field.

13:17 IST: David Warner is appearing in his 100th ODI game for Australia.

13:15 IST: Guess who is India's new left-arm spinner?

13:12 IST: Team Australia playing XI:

13:11 IST: Team India playing XI:

13:10 IST: For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are rested. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel come into the side. For Australia, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa come back in the playing XI.

13:00 IST: Australia captain Steve Smith wins toss, elects to bat.

12:52 IST: India captain Virat Kohli need 13 runs to complete 2000 runs as ODI captain.

12:47 IST: Indian and Australian players off the field.

12:41 IST: This is the first time India are ranked No. 1 in Tests and ODIs at the same time

12:40 IST: Trivia: Rohit Sharma scored his first double hundred in Bengaluru vs Australia in November 2013.

12:24 IST: Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch discussing tactics.

12:20 IST: Watch: Team India heading towards M. Chinnaswamy stadium

11:16 IST: In pictures -- Team India practicing before the all important game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

11:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth ODI between India vs Australia straight from Bengaluru.

