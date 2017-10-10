India vs Australia 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Eye Series Win Against Struggling Aussies

Overwhelmingly dominant so far, India would be aiming to wrap up another series win when they take on a faltering Australia in the second Twenty20 International. The ACA-Barsapara Stadium will be making its international debut with the match on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of cricket venues in the country. The India-Australia limited-overs series so far has been a one-sided a contest as the hosts effortlessly grabbed the ODI rubber 4-1. Extending the domination in the three-match T20I series, India routed Australia by nine wickets in the rain-hit opening match two days back in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead. Their T20I rivalry is lopsided as India have won 10 and lost four out of the 14 matches played. The hosts have won seven matches in a row, and they have not lost to Australia in T20Is since September 28, 2012. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch highlights of the 2nd T20 between India and Australia straight from Guwahati.

The visitors will have to play out of their skins to arrest the slide and level the series ahead of the last T20I in Hyderabad on October 13. For that to happen, Australia will have to unravel the mystery of India's latest wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have shared 16 wickets between them in four ODIs and one T20I.