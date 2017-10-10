 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Eye Series Win Against Struggling Aussies

Updated: 10 October 2017 17:06 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli-led India eye series win against the hosts.

India vs Australia 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Eye Series Win Against Struggling Aussies
Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Guwahati. © AFP

Overwhelmingly dominant so far, India would be aiming to wrap up another series win when they take on a faltering Australia in the second Twenty20 International. The ACA-Barsapara Stadium will be making its international debut with the match on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of cricket venues in the country. The India-Australia limited-overs series so far has been a one-sided a contest as the hosts effortlessly grabbed the ODI rubber 4-1. Extending the domination in the three-match T20I series, India routed Australia by nine wickets in the rain-hit opening match two days back in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead. Their T20I rivalry is lopsided as India have won 10 and lost four out of the 14 matches played. The hosts have won seven matches in a row, and they have not lost to Australia in T20Is since September 28, 2012. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch highlights of the 2nd T20 between India and Australia straight from Guwahati.

The visitors will have to play out of their skins to arrest the slide and level the series ahead of the last T20I in Hyderabad on October 13. For that to happen, Australia will have to unravel the mystery of India's latest wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have shared 16 wickets between them in four ODIs and one T20I.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni David Andrew Warner Glenn James Maxwell Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Kuldeep Yadav India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs Australia 1st T20, Highlights: India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets In Rain-Curtailed Match
India vs Australia 1st T20, Highlights: India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets In Rain-Curtailed Match
India vs Australia Highlights: India Crush Australia By 7 Wickets To Win Series 4-1, Regain No.1 Ranking
India vs Australia Highlights: India Crush Australia By 7 Wickets To Win Series 4-1, Regain No.1 Ranking
India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th ODI: Australia End India's 9-Match Winning Streak, Win By 21 Runs
India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th ODI: Australia End India's 9-Match Winning Streak, Win By 21 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 10 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.