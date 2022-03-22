The Mithali Raj-led Team India returned to winning ways in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Tuesday as the side thrashed Bangladesh by 110 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton. With this win, India have maintained their hopes of making it to the semi-finals and now the team just needs to win its final group match against South Africa on Sunday. If the Proteas are defeated by India, a last-four spot will be sealed for the 2017 World Cup finalists.

Here is the updated Women's World Cup points table after India vs Bangladesh match:

1. Australia (P6 W6 L0; Points 12; NRR +1.28)

2. South Africa (P5 W4 L1; Points 8; NRR +0.09)

3. India (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR +0.76)

4. West Indies (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR -0.88)

5. England (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.32)

6. New Zealand (P6 W2 L4; Points 4; NRR -0.22)

7. Bangladesh (P5 W1 L4; Points 2; NRR -0.75)

8. Pakistan (P5 W1 L4; Points 2; NRR -0.87)

In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. Yastika Bhatia scored a half-century as India posted 229/7 in the allotted 50 overs. Shafali Verma also managed to chip in with a knock of 42.

India then backed up the performance with a spirited bowling show and in the end. For India, Sneh Rana returned with four wickets as Bangladesh batters crumbled under the pressure from India's bowling attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia maintained their winning run in the competition after handing South Africa a defeat by five wickets. Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 135 as Australia chased down 272 with five wickets in hand.