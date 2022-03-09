India face hosts New Zealand in their upcoming ICC Women's World Cup league stage fixture at Seddon Park, in Hamilton, on Thursday. Recently, the Mithali Raj-led side faced New Zealand in a bilateral ODI series with the White Ferns coming out on top with a 4-1 win. India will be hoping to prevent a repeat of that display and put in a superior performance from all departments. India defeated Pakistan in their opener, winning by 107 runs. Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with a knock of 67 runs off 59 balls and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took four wickets off 10 overs. New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their previous game, winning by nine wickets. Suzie Bates was in brilliant form with an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 68 balls. Meanwhile, Amy Satterthwaite took three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

