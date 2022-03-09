ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs New Zealand Women: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's World Cup, India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Cricket Score And Updates: India face New Zealand in their second league stage fixture in Hamilton on Thursday.
India face hosts New Zealand in their upcoming ICC Women's World Cup league stage fixture at Seddon Park, in Hamilton, on Thursday. Recently, the Mithali Raj-led side faced New Zealand in a bilateral ODI series with the White Ferns coming out on top with a 4-1 win. India will be hoping to prevent a repeat of that display and put in a superior performance from all departments. India defeated Pakistan in their opener, winning by 107 runs. Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with a knock of 67 runs off 59 balls and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took four wickets off 10 overs. New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their previous game, winning by nine wickets. Suzie Bates was in brilliant form with an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 68 balls. Meanwhile, Amy Satterthwaite took three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The 2022 Women's World Cup is up and running and it's time for another big clash. New Zealand Women take on India Women in match number 8 of the tournament. The hosts have had a mixed bag of a start to the tournament as they fell just short in the final over of the opening match against the Windies but a commanding performance against tournament newbies Bangladesh has seen them soar up the table. India on the other hand have just played the one match so far that too against arch-rivals Pakistan which they won comprehensively. The middle order disappointed but the tailenders and then the spin bowlers did the job for the team. This is the sixth ODi meeting between these two sides in about a couple of weeks time and the White Ferns have won 4 of the previous 5 encounters. This tournament though has been a one where you just don't know which team is going to clinch it. Two really good and balanced ODI sides, a huge encounter and whoever wins will get a huge boost in the race to the semifinals. Who are you backing?