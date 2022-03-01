The Indian women's cricket team is all set for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, which begins from March 4 in New Zealand. Ahead of the team's tournament opener against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, the players gathered for the official pre-tournament photoshoot. The ICC uploaded some candid moments from the event and the Indian team looked in high spirits as there was a lot of laughter and chatter among the players.

The highlight of the video was a traditional "bhangra" dance step by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's vice-captain. The video starts with Harmanpreet putting her hands high up and doing the tradition Punjabi folk dance step. She says "I only know this, wherever I go I do this" while doing the step.

The ICC captioned the entire video as, "A dose of laughter with some groovy dancing. The ???????? camp is filled with joy ahead of #CWC22"

The Indian team will be looking to go a step further than the previous tournament and win the World Cup for the first time ever.

India lost by 9 runs to England in the last World Cup in 2017. They had also lost in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup to Australia.

Captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who are at the fag end of their respective record breaking careers, would be hoping to get their hands on the big trophy finally.