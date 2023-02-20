India vs Ireland Live, Women's T20 World Cup: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Ireland. A defeat against England denting their confidence, India will look to bounce back with a big win against lowly Ireland to remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the Women's T20 World Cup on Monday. After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, their first defeat in the showpiece, India are in second spot with four points from three matches behind England (six points from three straight wins) who have qualified for the semifinals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the women's T20 World Cup Match between India and Ireland straight from St George's Park, Gqeberha

IND vs IRE LIVE: INDIA PLAYING XI! Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

February 20 2023 18:07 (IST) IND vs IRE LIVE: ONE CHANGE FOR INDIA! One forced change in the India playing XI as Devika Vaidya replaces Radha Yadav. "We are going to bat first. Looks a hard and dry surface. Many of us haven't got that many runs, we need to express ourselves. Devika is playing in place of Radha. It means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games," Harmanpreet said. Share Link

February 20 2023 18:05 (IST) IND vs IRE LIVE: INDIA OPT TO BAT! India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their final group match of Women's T20 World Cup. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their final group match of Women's T20 World Cup. Share Link

