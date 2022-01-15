Sri Lanka survived a massive scare on Friday before thrashing Scotland by 40 runs in Match 2 of the ongoing U19 World Cup at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Shevon Daniel in the second over. Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Sadisha Rajpaksa added 52 and steadied the ship before Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the gap of as many runs.

With Sri Lanka reeling at 99 for 6, Sakuna Liyanage led the charge and scored a brilliant 85 while Raveen de Silva also played a fine cameo of 30 as Sri Lanka managed to scored 218 for all out.

As reported by ICC, Sean Fischer-Keogh (3-56), Jack Jarvis and Oliver Davidson - two wickets apiece - starred with the ball for Scotland.

In reply, Scotland were bowled out for 178 as Sri Lanka won the game comfortably in the end.

Jack Jarvis, who notched 55 off 61 balls after arriving at the crease with scoreboard pressure intensifying, restored some pride after Scotland's top-four batter failed to impress in the run-chase.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage bagged a five-for while Shevon Daniel, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanuja Sahan also took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka will now face three-time champions Australia in their next game on January 17 at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts.

Scotland, on the other hand, will face hosts West Indies on the same day at the Warner Park.

Meanwhile, Australia thrashed West Indies by 6 wickets in the Group D game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Promoted

Sri Lanka top Group B ahead of Australia due to a better net run-rate.

(With ICC Inputs)