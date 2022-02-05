In a bid to win a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title, India will take on England in the final of the ongoing edition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. Both India and England are unbeaten in the tournament, and the contest between the two teams is likely to go down to the wire. India have been pretty dominant with bat, while the bowling unit has also produced the goods when required. Ahead of the summit clash later today, here are three Indian players each who have been standout performers for the team in the batting and bowling department, respectively:

India's standout performers with the bat:

1. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a man on mission for India in the ongoing tournament. He is India's leading run-scorer so far, joint-fourth in the overall list, with 278 runs in five matches, averaging just over 55. He has scored a hundred and a fifty each in the tournament so far, and will eye another big score in the final.

2. Raj Bawa

Raj Bawa has been in sublime form for India in the tournament. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 162 runs against Uganda in their third and final group game. With 217 runs to his name in four innings, Bawa is India's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, averaging 72.33.

3. Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull became only the third India captain to score a century at the U19 World Cups, having scored a run-a-ball 110 against Australia in the semis. Dhull will hope that India can lift their fifth U19 World Cup title under his leadership. His role could be key in deciding the outcome of the final.

India's standout performers with the bowl:

1. Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal has delivered the goods with the ball for India. So far, Ostwal has bagged 12 wickets in 5 matches, including a five-for against South Africa in India's campaign opener. He would look to add to his tally in the final, and will surely back himself to put in another fine performance.

2. Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu has contributed to the team with both bat and ball. However, his spell of four for 19 against Uganda was the one which he will remember for the rest of his life, having captained the team in that match in the absence of Dhull and Shaik Rasheed.

He will now aim to impress in the final as well, having claimed two wickets in the semi-final against the Aussies.

3. Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar is India's joint second-highest wicket-taker, along with Sindhu, having taken six wickets so far. Ravi, arguably, bowled the ball of the tournament in the semi-final to dismiss Australia's in-form batter Teague Wyllie. He will look to produce yet another match-winning spell in the final against England.