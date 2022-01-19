A crucial win in their opener against South Africa U19 helped India U19 side get off to a good start in the ongoing U19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Yash Dhull-led side will aim to continue the good run when they take on Ireland U19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad in their next match on Wednesday. The skipper led from the front and played a remarkable knock of 82 runs to help the side post a challenging total on the board. Spinner Vicky Ostwal's five-wicket haul ensured India U19 defended the score and went past the finishing line.

When will the India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match be played?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match will be played on Wednesday, January 19.

Where will the India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match be played?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match begin?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI?

Promoted

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 ODI match will be broadcast live on the Hotstar app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)