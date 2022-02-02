India had a couple of hiccups at the beginning of their innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final in Osbourn, Antigua on Wednesday. The Indian team lost both its openers, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh, early in the innings as Australian bowlers piled on the pressure. It was William Salzmann who struck first for Australia with a peach of a delivery that breached Raghuvanshi's defence and knocked off his off-stump.

Here is a video of the delivery:

The dismissals of Raghuvanshi and Harnoor put India under a lot of pressure before skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed combined for the third wicket to steady the ship.

Earlier in the tournament, a spirited bowling performance backed up by a quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super League quarter-final.

In that game, chasing 112, India got off to a bad start as the Dhull-led side lost opener Harnoor (0) in the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Rasheed got together at the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers.

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed put on 70 runs for the second wicket and the partnership was finally broken in the 21st over as Ripon Mondol got the better of Raghuvanshi (44) and this brought skipper Yash Dhull to the middle.

Soon after, Rasheed (26) and Siddarth Yadav (6) also perished and India was reduced to 82/4 in the 24th over.

In the end, skipper Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped India bowl out Bangladesh for just 111 inside 38 overs.

(With PTI inputs)