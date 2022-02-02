U-19 World Cup 2022, India vs Australia Live Score: Four-Time Champions India Face Australia In Blockbuster Semi-Final Clash
IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Live Score: India face Australia in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.
India face Australia in the Super League Semi-Final 2 fixture of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday. One of the teams to beat, India have maintained an unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament and will be eyeing for a berth in the final. They defeated Bangladesh in their quarter-final match by five wickets to progress to the semis. Meanwhile, Australia have been equally good in the World Cup this year and defeated Pakistan by 119 runs in their quarter-final. The Aussies lost one match in their run to the semis; their final group game vs Sri Lanka. This is also the fourth time India and Australia are facing each other in a knockout match in the U-19 World Cup. Both teams are expected to put in a good show in the semi-final and could play out an exciting encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of U19 World Cup Semi-Final Match between India and Australia, Straight From Coolidge Cricket Ground (Antigua)
- 17:50 (IST)India's top-five bowling performers in the U-19 World CupVicky Ostwal had a strong start to the tournament with a five-wicket haul in the opener vs South Africa as India won by 45 runs in Guyana. The Indian bowling unit has been clinical in the competition this year and will be aiming to build on that momentum in the semi-final.Here is the list of India's top-five bowling performers:Vicky Ostwal: Nine wickets in four matchesRajvardhan Suhas Hangargekar: Five wickets in four matchesNishant Sindhu: Four wickets in three matchesRajendra Ravi Kumar: Four wickets in four matchesRaj Bawa: Four wickets in four matches
- 17:47 (IST)India's top-five batting performers in the U-19 World CupIndia have been dominant in the tournament this year and have relied plenty on the batting performances of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa.Here is the list of India's top-five batting performers:Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 272 runs in four matchesRaj Bawa: 217 runs in four matchesHarnoor Singh: 104 runs in four matchesYash Dhull: 102 runs in two matchesNisant Sindhu: 78 runs in three matches
- 17:41 (IST)India vs Australia U19 World Cup semi-final: Cricket expert and commentator Alan Wilkins' prediction for the matchFormer Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke decided to ask Alan Wilkins about his prediction for the match on Twitter. The cricket expert cheekily predicted that the match could end in a tie and result in a Super Over.
- 17:33 (IST)U-19 World Cup: How have India and Australia fared against each other in knockout stages?Both sides have faced each other four times in this tournament's history. They first faced each other in the semi-final of the 2000 edition in Colombo. India came out on top, winning by 170 runs.They next faced each other in the 2012 final in Townsville, with India clinching victory once again, winning by six wickets.Both sides met again in the 2018 final in Mount Maunganui. India won their record fourth title, chasing down a target of 217 runs with eight wickets to spare.The last time they faced each other was in the 2020 quarter-final. Led by Priyam Garg, India won by 74 runs.
- 17:25 (IST)India vs Australia U19 World Cup semi-final: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League Semi-Final 2 fixture of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup between India vs Australia in Antigua's Coolidge Cricket Ground. Both teams will be eyeing for a berth in the final. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today folks!
