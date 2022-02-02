U-19 World Cup: How have India and Australia fared against each other in knockout stages?





They next faced each other in the 2012 final in Townsville, with India clinching victory once again, winning by six wickets.





Both sides met again in the 2018 final in Mount Maunganui. India won their record fourth title, chasing down a target of 217 runs with eight wickets to spare.





The last time they faced each other was in the 2020 quarter-final. Led by Priyam Garg, India won by 74 runs.