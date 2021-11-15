Australia's Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo introduced the F1 world to the 'shoey' celebration -- drinking the celebratory champagne from his shoe -- in 2016 at the German Grand Prix. It has now become a sort of tradition for the current McLaren driver and even the great Lewis Hamilton has given it shot, though, he made it clear the taste of the champagne from Ricciardo's boot was not to his liking. Following in the footsteps of Ricciardo, his compatriots Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis introduced the cricketing world to the 'shoey' celebration after their triumph at the T20 World Cup.

Australia dominated New Zealand to win their first men's T20 World Cup title on Sunday in Dubai. Just like their performance on the field, the Australian players' celebration in the dressing room was a sight to behold.

In a video posted on ICC's Instagram handle, Wade is seen removing his right shoe, pouring a drink in it and then chugging it down with his Australian teammates and members of the support staff cheering him on.

Stoinis, who along with Wade had starred in the chase for Australia in the semis against England, then joins his teammate by pouring his drink in the same shoe and gulping it down.

But by the look on Stoinis' face, he didn't seem to enjoy the taste much and is heard saying "it's a little shoddy".

Watch the entire video here:

The celebration was first started by V8 Utes racer Ryal Harris, but it was made famous by Ricciardo at the German GP. The F1 driver will surely be thrilled to see his compatriots from the cricketing fraternity are taking the 'shoey' celebration forward.

On Sunday, entire Australia had a lot to cheer about as their cricket team produced a dominant display to outwit their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final in Dubai. Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood were the heroes of the final for the Aussies.