It was quite a scene as the Australian cricket team celebrated their T20 World Cup title win with incredible dance moves in the dressing room. Star players like Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and others took to the dance floor to show some unique moves as they basked in the glory of a dominant display in the final against the Kane Williamson-led side. The eight-wicket win over New Zealand handed Australia their maiden T20 world title at the Dubai International Stadium.

The official handle of the T20 World Cup on Instagram shared the video with a fitting caption:

"Never turn off the music!."

Earlier in the day, Australia chased down yet another target in a high-pressure match in the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand posted a challenging total of 171/4 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Skipper Williamson scored brilliant 85 runs in 48 balls to help his team bounce back after a slow start.

In reply, the Australian run-chase got off to a nervous start as their leader Aaron Finch for five runs by pacer Trent Boult.

Promoted

However, opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh continued with their expansive stroke play and laid down the foundation of a superb and a well-calculated chase with eight wickets in hand and seven balls remaining.

The New Zealand bowlers fizzled out towards the latter half of the run-chase as Glenn Maxwell ended the match with a flourish. He hit the winning runs with a trademark reverse shot and ensured Australia bagged their first-ever T20 World Cup.