Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both sides will be aiming for a win and book their berth in the final. Pakistan have been in stunning form in the ongoing tournament and remained unbeaten during the Super 12 stage. The Babar Azam-led side defeated the likes of India and New Zealand with considerable ease and will be hoping to continue with its winning form against the Aussies. Meanwhile, Australia fell to a heavy defeat against England but won their remaining games.

Also, Australia have never won a T20 World Cup title and will be hoping to change that against Pakistan, who won the competition in 2009.

Here are six player battles which could have an impact on the match:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) vs Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The Pakistan captain is the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 264 runs from five matches, which also includes four fifties. Babar has also scored 278 runs against Australia at an average of 69.50 from six T20Is. The opener has faced Starc in three T20I innings and has scored 29 runs in 21 balls. The batter has also been dismissed once by Starc. In this year's T20 World Cup, Starc has taken seven wickets and will be crucial for his side in the opening overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) vs Pat Cummins (Australia)

The wicketkeeper-batter has been his side's anchor during this tournament and has slammed 214 runs from five matches. Against Cummins, Rizwan will be up against a bowler who has been economical in this year's T20 World Cup but hasn't registered a single wicket yet. The duo has faced each other in two T20I innings with Rizwan registering seven runs off 12 deliveries against Cummins. The pacer hasn't been able to dismiss the opener yet.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) vs Adam Zampa (Australia)

Shoaib Malik was in stunning form during his side's recent win against Scotland. The veteran smashed an unbeaten knock of 54 off only 18 deliveries, helping his side win by 72 runs. Aussie spinner Zampa will be tasked to remove Malik and to prevent him from getting comfortable in the crease. The duo has faced each other in three innings and Malik did not lose his wicket.

Aaron Finch (Australia) vs Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

The Australia captain has been in good form in the tournament and has registered 130 runs from five games. He is also only four runs away from breaking his own record of most runs (457 in 2018) as an Australian captain in T20Is in a calendar year. Meanwhile, Shaheen is Pakistan's pace spearhead in the ongoing tournament and has taken six wickets. The bowler has faced Finch in two T20I innings and has dismissed him once. He will be tasked to break Australia's opening partnership in the game.

David Warner (Australia) vs Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Warner has finally found his form in the ongoing tournament and is currently the eighth highest run-scorer. He has amassed 187 off five games and is also Australia's highest run-scorer. Against Rauf, he will be facing Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in this competition. The pacer has taken eight wickets and has also been the death overs specialist for his side. He will also be used for an over or two in the early phase of Australia's innings.

Glenn Maxwell/Mitchell Marsh (Australia) vs Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Maxwell and Marsh are Australia's go-to batters after the dismissals of the likes of Finch, Warner and Smith. Both are specialists in this format of the game. Pakistan's Shadab Khan will be tasked to remove the duo and he already has a good record against both. Shadab has faced Maxwell in three innings and has already dismissed him twice. He has also faced Marsh in two T20I innings and has also dismissed him twice.