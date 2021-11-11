The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its business end with just two more matches to go. New Zealand booked their place in the final on Wednesday with a thrilling 5-wicket win over England. Now it is the turn of Pakistan and Australia to fight it out. The second semifinal is slated for a Thursday evening and will be played at Dubai. Babar Azam's team is unbeaten in the tournament while Aaron Finch's Australian juggernaut has suffered just one loss. Pakistan started their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India and kept the momentum going with victories over New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to qualify from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage as the top ranked team. The Aussies suffered a loss at the hands of the rampaging England side, but beat every other team to edge the South Africans on net run-rate.

Pakistan hold an edge over Australia in the T20I head-to-head, having won 12 and lost 9. Both teams have skilled batsmen and bowlers and have almost everything covered. It will thus come down to performances on the given day.

Former West Indies captain and batting legend Brian Lara has made his prediction for the match. He has picked Babar Azam's side to go through to the final and also given his reason for the same.

"My Prediction - #Pakistan

"#Australia is a very dangerous team. They've got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals," Lara tweeted on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pakistan will be looking to enter the final of the T20 World Cup for the third time, while Australia will be aiming to reach the summit clash only for the second time. Pakistan lost in the final of the inaugural tournament to India in 2007, but bounced back to win the title in 2009. Australia reached the final in 2010, but lost to arch rivals England.

Both teams contested a titanic semi-final in the 2010 tournament, with Australia beating Pakistan due to a Michael Hussey blitz towards the end.