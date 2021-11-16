"Sometimes Sunrises A Bit Late": Mohammad Kaif Lauds David Warner After T20 World Cup Heroics
David Warner was adjudged 'Player Of The Tournament' for amassing 289 runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup, including an all-important knock of 53 off just 38 balls against New Zealand in the final.
Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif, while taking a sly dig at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), lauded Australia batter David Warner for his performance at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Warner had a difficult time with SRH in IPL 2021, and was even dropped from the team on a few occasions. However, the southpaw showcased his class as he guided the Aaron Finch-led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday in Dubai.
"In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late," Mohammad Kaif captioned an image of Warner on Twitter.
In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late. pic.twitter.com/chiXGQuBrX— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2021
Apart from Warner, Mitchell Marsh also starred with the bat as the all-rounder smashed 77 not out off just 50 balls. Due to his exploits, Australia chased down the 173-run target with 7 balls to spare.
This was Australia's first T20 World Cup triumph, having lost the 2010 final to arch-rivals England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
The Aussies will now shift their focus towards the 2021 Ashes, as the Tim Paine-led side will host England for a five-match Test series, starting December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Australia, however, are yet to announce their squad for the series. Cricket Australia had earlier announced the players will take part in a intra-squad game.