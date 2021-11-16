Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif, while taking a sly dig at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), lauded Australia batter David Warner for his performance at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Warner had a difficult time with SRH in IPL 2021, and was even dropped from the team on a few occasions. However, the southpaw showcased his class as he guided the Aaron Finch-led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday in Dubai.

Warner was adjudged 'Player Of The Tournament' for amassing 289 runs in the tournament, including an all-important knock of 53 off just 38 balls against New Zealand in the final. Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late," Mohammad Kaif captioned an image of Warner on Twitter.

In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late. pic.twitter.com/chiXGQuBrX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2021

Apart from Warner, Mitchell Marsh also starred with the bat as the all-rounder smashed 77 not out off just 50 balls. Due to his exploits, Australia chased down the 173-run target with 7 balls to spare.

This was Australia's first T20 World Cup triumph, having lost the 2010 final to arch-rivals England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Aussies will now shift their focus towards the 2021 Ashes, as the Tim Paine-led side will host England for a five-match Test series, starting December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia, however, are yet to announce their squad for the series. Cricket Australia had earlier announced the players will take part in a intra-squad game.