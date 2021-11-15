New Zealand were the losing finalists in the ODI World Cup 2019, having come agonisingly close to beating England in the final. Two years later, and once again the Blackcaps had to contend with the disappointment of failing to cross the final hurdle. On Sunday, Australia put in a dominant display to break New Zealand hearts and win their maiden T20 World Cup crown at the Dubai International Stadium. Kane Williamson, who played one of the most memorable T20 knocks in the final, said that his team "were feeling" the loss a bit and it was a shame that they couldn't get the job done.

"Wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated. Guys committed to what we tried to do in venues that varied a lot. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn't get the job done," the New Zealand skipper said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Williamson was effusive in his praise for the Australian team, who played out of their skins in the chase, to make a mockery of the target.

"They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. (Thought you had enough?) You never really know, at halfway we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way Australia chase it, they didn't give us an inch," said Williamson.

New Zealand had struggled to get going in the first 10 overs after being put into bat, and Williamson said that the pitch was "holding a fraction".

"We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly."

Williamson was the one to provide the impetus to the New Zealand innings. He blasted the Australian bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc. The New Zealand skipper was finally dismissed for 85 off just 48 balls as the Kiwis posted 172 for four in four overs.

Powered by Mitchell Marsh (77 not out) and David Warner (53), Australia motored in the chase. The duo put on a 92-run partnership for the second wicket as the Australians cruised to a resounding win and their maiden T20 World Cup title.