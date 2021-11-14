New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson brought his 'A' game to the front as he went on to score a brilliant knock of 85 runs off just 48 balls to rally his team to a total of 172/4 after a slow start in the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Watching Williamson pace his innings to perfection, experts, current and former cricketers saluted the inspirational knock which could very well define the course of the title clash. Williamson, who was dropped in the 11th over of the match, gathered his composure to take on the bowlers later in the innings. And with this knock, he became the captain with the highest score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara.

The amazing feat was acknowledged by former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer took to Twitter and explained in his own way how Williamson attacked Australian bowlers in the second half of his innings with precision stroke-play and minimum risks.

"Kane Williamson doesn't hurt you with power, when he plays well it's like death by a thousand cuts.. literally. What a joy to watch a champion batsman at the height of his prowess come to the party on the big stage. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal," he wrote.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also highlighted how the New Zealand skipper changed gears during his innings.

Bhogle wrote, "The sign of a great batsman. Got to love how Kane Williamson has switched gears without a slog in sight. This is a stunning innings. 18(19) then 51(20)."

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was in disbelief on a Williamson shot that went for a four on a high full toss.

"How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket #NZvAUS," Ashwin wrote.

Others, including Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, also acknowledged Williamson's epic knock with a tweet.

"KANEE MAMAAAA, " he wrote.

Australia were eventually set a target of 173 runs to win in 20 overs to clinch their first-ever T20 world title.

New Zealand's total is the highest in a T20 World Cup final by a team so far, and therefore, the Australian batting line-up will have to be at its best to chase the target against a disciplined bowling attack.