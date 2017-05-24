 
Team India Catch Sachin Movie Premiere Before The Big Show

Updated: 24 May 2017 19:08 IST

Team India watched a special screening of Sachin Tendulkar's film before leaving for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Yuvraj Singh's selfie with Team India members and Sachin Tendulkar. © Instagram

The Indian cricket team got the opportunity to attend a special screening of Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai on Wednesday, before leaving for the ICC Champions Trophy in England. The initiative had been taken by the Master Blaster himself. He had invited the team to watch the screening of his biopic before they left for the mega event starting June 1. The special screening was held at a theatre in Versova.

Squad member Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and posted a 'selfie' with Tendulkar. "At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachin_rt" , Yuvraj wrote on his Instagram account.

 

At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar

The Indian cricket team clicked many pictures with Tendulkar ahead of the screening. India will open their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces.

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' traces his cricket journey, as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people on his shoulders and smashed records to attain his iconic position.

The film will give the audience a window into Sachin's real and personal life as they will witness the various roles he plays in his day to day life.

Directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is set to release on May 26 (Friday). The film has already been declared tax-free in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Highlights
  • Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on May 26
  • Team India leave for the UK on Wednesday
  • India start their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4
