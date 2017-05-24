Sachin Tendulkar May Find Watching His Movie An 'Unsettling Experience'

The much-awaited movie on Sachin Tendulkar's life may be keeping his fans all hyped up, but the former India captain feels it may be an 'unsettling experience' to watch his life on the silver screen. The movie, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', is to launched in Friday and the master batsman is already having a few butterflies in his stomach as aspects of his personal life that he has kept close to himself will suddenly be out for everyone to see.

"I am used to seeing myself on a big screen inside the stadium, not inside a movie theatre," Tendulkar told AFP ahead of Friday's release.

The docudrama, directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine, took four years to make and traces Tendulkar's life from aspiring cricketer to arguably the greatest batsman of all time.

It features real footage, including clips from his matches and interviews with colleagues and family and present day stars including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It uses actors to recreate some scenes from the 44-year-old's childhood in Mumbai.

Tendulkar, who played 200 Test matches and enjoys an almost god-like status in cricket-mad India, consented to the biopic but admitted that letting the cameras into his family life didn't come naturally.

"Being a private person I always believed I should let my bat do the talking, stay focused on the game and give all my energy over there," said in an interview.

"There are personal moments in the film and some family footage. I know fans want to see something more than what they have in the last 24 years.

"Nobody knows what was going on in my mind at that time so we have spoken a lot about highs and lows and the line between me, my family and fans," he added.

Erskine, who has made several acclaimed sports films, insists the docudrama will reveal new aspects about his life.

"You might know the stats, you might know how he performed in certain matches, but you don't know what happens when he goes off-stage, in his house -- his private life, his hopes, dreams, his highs and sorrows," he told AFP.

"You know little of his family except perhaps their names. This film really is the story of the man, and while cricket is a huge part of his life, it is just one chapter," Erskine added.

