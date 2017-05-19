Sachin Tendulkar Receives Blessings From PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

Sachin Tendulkar met PM Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief the latter about his upcoming film "Sachin: A Billion Dreams". "Briefed our honorable PM Narendra Modi about the film and received his blessings," tweeted Tendulkar after his meeting with PM Modi.

Tendulkar shared a photograph on Twitter in which he is seen shaking hands with PM Modi.

The former India cricket captain also thanked PM Modi for his special message 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!'

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

PM Modi had this to say about his meeting with the cricket legend.

Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people. pic.twitter.com/qqUYB3qEez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2017

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon.

The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is scheduled to release on May 26.

(With inputs from IANS)